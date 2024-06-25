(Bloomberg) -- US funding markets are set to withstand the end of the Federal Reserve’s balance-sheet unwind later this year without any major signs of angst, according to Barclays Plc.

That’s partially because the Fed is paying closer attention to conditions outside the fed funds market as it winds down its holdings — a process known as quantitative tightening, or QT — strategist Joseph Abate wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. There’s also now stronger backstops in place to prevent problems in the market, he wrote.

Policymakers have been carrying out QT since June 2022 and expect to end the process in December, stoking angst among some on Wall Street who recall how worrisome cracks appeared in short-term funding markets in 2019 ahead of an acute funding squeeze.

As the Fed shrinks its $7.3 trillion portfolio of assets that ballooned amid pandemic-era stimulus measures now, though, indicators in the funding markets appear resilient, according to Abate.

This month, the Fed lowered the cap for how much Treasuries it will allow to mature without being reinvested each month to $25 billion from $60 billion. That came with bank reserve balances — a key determinant for stopping the process — around $3.4 trillion, a level that policymakers consider abundant.

This time, hedge funds have similar levels of long Treasury positions financed with secured borrowing, dealer balance sheets are congested with holdings at a record high, and overnight general collateral repo rates have shifted higher — even though the fed funds rates has remained unchanged.

The New York Fed’s Roberto Perli, who oversees the central bank’s portfolio of assets, in April laid out the metrics that officials are watching to determine the point at which bank reserves start to become scarce and QT likely has to stop. These include outgoing interbank payments sent late in the day, daylight overdrafts, in addition to the percentage of bilateral repo transactions occurring at rates above interest on reserve balances.

There are now also stronger backstops in place to mitigate the issues seen in 2019. Sponsored repo — which allows lenders to transact with counterparties like money-market funds and hedge funds without bumping up against regulatory constraints of their own balance sheets — exceeds $1 trillion and has more than doubled since 2019.

The Standing Repo Facility also now allows institutions to borrow cash in exchange for Treasury and agency debt at a rate in line with the top of the Fed’s policy target range. This helped put a ceiling on repo rates, though questions remain on how it handles moments of stress.

