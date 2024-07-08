(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains slammed Mumbai, home to India’s financial markets and the central bank, inundating several areas and crippling transport operations in the mega city.

The Santacruz weather station recorded 27 centimeters of precipitation in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department. It predicted more heavy showers at some places in the next 24 hours.

The torrential downpour revived the memory of devastating floods in July 2005, when the city recorded 94 centimeters of rainfall in a day, killing more than 1,000 people in the metropolitan city that has a population of more than 12 million.

Schools and colleges were shut for the first session of the day, according to a post by the municipal corporation on social media platform X. Many trains were canceled after several stations and tracks got flooded, the Central Railway said. Some flights were also impacted, according to India’s biggest airline IndiGo.

