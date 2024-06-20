(Bloomberg) -- India has allegedly refused to renew a French correspondent’s permit, making him the third journalist to leave India this year, in what’s seen as another blow to press freedom in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Sébastien Farcis, who’s worked in India for 13 years, said in a post on X that he was told on March 7 that his journalism permit would not be renewed and was forced to leave the country earlier this week. The Indian government had not “pointed out to me anything” over the past three months, he said Thursday in a text message.

“This work ban comes as a big shock: it was communicated to me on the eve of the Indian general elections, the largest democratic elections in the world, which I was hence forbidden to cover,” said Farcis in his post on X. “This appeared to me as an incomprehensible censorship.” India’s national elections began on April 19. Votes were counted on June 4, with Modi reelected as prime minister for a third consecutive term.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t respond to calls seeking comments.

“It’s an unfortunate news to see the government is forcing foreign journalists, who are simply doing their job, to leave the largest democratic country. I’m quite disappointed,” S. Venkat Narayan, the president of Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia, said in a phone interview. “The government’s action do not reflect well with the largest democracy we have.”

Farcis is the second French journalist to have been barred from working in India in the last four months, with Vanessa Dougnac leaving the country in February. Avani Dias, South Asia bureau chief for Australia’s ABC News, left India in April after she said she faced problems extending her visa.

Farcis was the South Asia correspondent for Radio France Internationale, Radio France, Liberation and the Swiss and Belgian public radios. Both Farcis and Dougnac are married to Indian citizens and hold an Overseas Citizen of India card that allows them to live and work in India.

Journalists and media houses have come under increasing pressure from the Indian government for news coverage that may be perceived as critical of Modi’s government.

Last year, the BBC’s offices in New Delhi were raided by investigative agencies after the network aired a documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots and Modi’s role in them. The Indian police last year also arrested two journalists with the news website NewsClick, a New Delhi-based online paper.

India stands at 159 out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ latest press freedom rankings.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.