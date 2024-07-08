Gabriel Galipolo Set to Become Brazil’s Next Central Bank Chief

(Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to name Gabriel Galipolo as the next head of the central bank, O Globo reports, without saying how it obtained the information.

The announcement of Galipolo, the bank’s director of monetary policy, will be made next month, according to the newspaper.

Current chief Roberto Campos Neto suggested the timing to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, saying that if the announcement were made too far in advance, power inside the bank would be divided before the end of his term later this year, the report says. Waiting until the end of the year, meanwhile, would make the transition difficult.

Lula’s communications office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Other Highlights

Lula participates in the Mercosur summit in Paraguay, which Argentina’s Javier Milei will skip, before traveling to Bolivia Milei Backs Bolsonaro Without Attacking Lula in Brazil Visit

Lower house of Congress expected to start voting on tax reform bills this week

Government releases 9 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in amendments in one week; total for the year reaches nearly 30 billion reais: CNN Brasil

