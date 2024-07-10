Dominion Considers Small Reactors at Virginia Nuclear Plant

(Bloomberg) -- Dominion Energy Inc. is asking nuclear-technology companies to submit plans for new reactors at a Virginia power plant amid growing support for using fission to supply a potential surge in electricity demand.

The company announced the request for proposals at an event Wednesday at its North Anna nuclear plant, north of Richmond, Virginia. Dominion expects to seek recovery of development costs from customers, a move authorized by a state law signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin at the event.

The plan comes a day after President Joe Biden signed legislation aimed at promoting wider use of nuclear energy. Dominion’s North Anna plant is near a growing cluster of power-hungry data centers that are clamoring for utilities to deliver more electricity. The company is asking developers to provide plans for so-called small modular reactors. Supporters say the emerging technology would be faster and cheaper to build than big conventional reactors, but the idea is still untested.

“As Virginia’s need for reliable and clean power grows, SMRs could play a pivotal role,” Dominion Chief Executive Officer Robert Blue said in the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.