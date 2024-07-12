Investing

Gold Drops Below $2,400 as Producer Prices Rise Above Forecast

By Sybilla Gross and Nick Bartlett
An employee handles one kilogram gold bullions at the YLG Bullion International Co. headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Gold headed for a weekly gain after US price data came in cooler than forecast, reinforcing expectations for multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year. Photographer: Chalinee Thirasupa/Bloomberg (Chalinee Thirasupa/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Gold extended losses below $2,400 an ounce after disappointing US producer price inflation figures damped growing hopes for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September.

Bullion fell as much as 1%, after climbing 1.9% on Thursday following the slowest growth in US core consumer prices since 2021. That buoyed expectations for a September rate cut, with at least two quarter-point moves now seen this year. Lower borrowing costs typically benefit gold, which doesn’t pay interest.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% from a month earlier, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Friday. That’s more than the forecast 0.1%.

Bullion has rallied 16% this year despite headwinds including high interest rates and sticky inflation. It reached a record $2,450.07 in May amid heightened geopolitical risks and strong buying by central banks.

Gold fell 0.9% to $2,393.49 as of 1:42 p.m. in London, after trading 0.5% down before the release of the PPI data. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.1%.

