BHP Iron Ore Shipments In Line With Production Guidance

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest miner BHP Group Ltd. shipped 69.21 million tons of iron ore over the three months to the end of June.

The shipments were broadly in line with annual guidance of 254 million to 264.5 million tons and took full-year output to 259.7 million tons, for the key steelmaking material.

“We finished the year with a strong fourth quarter, achieving several production records and we are meeting current production and unit cost guidance for all commodities,” BHP Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said in a statement.

China’s demand for iron ore remains subdued due to its beleaguered property sector, though this has been partially offset by some corners of the manufacturing industry and exports of steel. Still, prices have fallen by almost a quarter this year.

