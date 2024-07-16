Russia Faces Power Outages After Malfunction at Nuclear Plant

BERGHEIM, GERMANY - OCTOBER 16: High-voltage electricity power lines stand near the Niederaussem coal-fired power plants on October 16, 2022 near Bergheim, Germany. Germany expands coal-fired power production to use coal to secure energy supplies and to offset reduces natural gas imports from Russia. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Several Russian regions faced power outages after a malfunction at a nuclear power plant forced authorities to limit electricity to the grid amid soaring temperatures in the south of the country.

Russia temporarily restricted the electricity supply in some southern regions by 1.5 gigawatts after power-generating equipment malfunctioned at the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant, the Energy Ministry said in a Telegram post Tuesday. Later, the ministry said that it eased power restrictions by 500 megawatts.

Some consumers in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol were left without electricity due to an overloading of the grid, the state-run Tass news service reported, citing regional power providers. Southern areas of the country have been experiencing temperatures of around 40C (104F).

One of the power units at the plant switched off due to a malfunction in the turbo generator, Rostov NPP said in emailed statement. Two of the four units are operating as normal at a capacity of 1,700 megawatts while a third unit has been undergoing scheduled maintenance. Radiation levels in the vicinity of the Rostov station remained normal, according to the statement.

