UK Two-Year Bond Yield Falls Below 4% For First Time This Year

(Bloomberg) -- UK government debt rallied, driving the two-year yield below 4% for the first time this year, as investors bet the Bank of England will soon start easing monetary policy as inflation slows.

The rate on two-year notes fell to as low as 3.995%, the lowest since late December. That’s after data earlier Tuesday showed grocery price increases fell to the lowest level since September 2021, ahead of a closely-watched inflation report due Wednesday.

Money markets are pricing two quarter-point interest-rate cuts of the BOE’s key rate this year, which currently stands at the highest since 2008. Investors are divided as to whether officials will ease policy as soon as their next decision in August, with inflation and jobs market data in the coming days potentially influencing their decision.

