Chappal Agrees to Buy TotalEnergies’ Stake in Nigeria Oil Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Chappal Energies agreed to buy TotalEnergies SE’s 10% stake in oil and gas assets in Nigeria for $860 million, concluding a sale process that lasted more than two years.

The deal includes a 10% interest in 15 oil mining leases and the Forcados and Bonny export terminals, which are part of the Shell Petroleum Development Company joint venture, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Chappal’s financing will be provided by an entity related to TotalEnergies or financial institution selected by the French company, according to the statement. Trading house Trafigura and a syndicate of international banks are also providing funds.

The deal is expected to close by Dec. 31.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.