Space Firms Pitch SpaceX Workers Hurt by Musk’s Relocation Plan

Elon Musk at the SpaceX Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in 2022.

(Bloomberg) -- Offering perks and inclusive office cultures, space startups are making a drive to recruit SpaceX workers disillusioned by Elon Musk’s plans to move his rocket launcher’s headquarters from California to Texas.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, asteroid mining company Astroforge Inc. replied to Musk’s tweet announcing his plans by stating they are hiring and based in Seal Beach, California — about 25 miles from SpaceX’s current headquarters in Hawthorne.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of French aerospace company Latitude, Stanislas Maximin, called on “SpaceX employees misaligned with these values and looking to join an inclusive and highly ambitious rocket company in a great living city near Paris.”

Latitude would cover the cost of moving, visas, health care and find work for a spouse, Maximin said.

Musk said he will relocate the headquarters for X and SpaceX on his X social media site Tuesday, citing frustration over a new law in California related to transgender children in public schools.

The California governor’s office responded to Musk’s tweet noting that, following Tesla Inc.’s move to Texas in 2021, the company ended up expanding in California, relocating Global Engineering & AI headquarters to the Golden State.

Subscribe Now: Business of Space newsletter, a weekly look at the inside stories of investments beyond Earth.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.