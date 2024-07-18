South Africa Central Bank Holds Rates, Citing Inflation Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank kept interest rates on hold, citing lingering concerns about inflation.

The six-member monetary policy committee left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a 15-year high of 8.25% for a seventh consecutive meeting, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said in a virtual press conference Thursday.

Although the hold was in line with the median estimate of 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey, it was the first time this year that economists disagreed on what the MPC’s decision would be with some expecting a cut.

The central bank has been resolute in its job to quash inflation and vowed not to loosen policy until consumer prices recoiled back to the 4.5% midpoint of its target range where it prefers to anchor expectations. Annual inflation in May remained steady at 5.2%.

“Inflation expectations do not yet reflect the 4.5% midpoint objective over the medium term,” Kganyago said. “While expectations are moving in the right direction, they continue to show the impact of the recent inflation surge.”

