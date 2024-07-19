Chile Hit by 7.4 Magnitude Quake Near Mining Area

(Bloomberg) -- A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Chile, 45 kilometers (nearly 28 miles) outside San Pedro de Atacama in the country’s northern copper and lithium mining region.

The quake hit at 9:50 p.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Survey, at a depth of 117.4 km. Deeper earthquakes tend to be less damaging than shallower ones, but they can be widely felt.

The world’s biggest copper mine, Escondida, jointly owned by BHP Group Ltd. and Rio Tinto Group, is among the mines that are located around the quake region. SQM’s Salar de Atacama lithium operation is south of San Pedro de Atacama.

Operations at the Escondida mine are not affected as of now, BHP’s spokesperson said, but checks are ongoing. Rio Tinto didn’t have any immediate comment.

--With assistance from Paul-Alain Hunt.

(Correct the names of companies that provided comments in the last para)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.