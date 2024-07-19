Heat Spreads to France as Mediterranean Wildfire Risk Increases

(Bloomberg) -- Southeast France is forecast to join neighboring Spain and Italy in reaching 40C on Friday, with wildfire risks set to reach the most extreme levels.

Forecasts show areas around Marseille in the wildfire danger zone next week, while Italy and Spain are also on high alert. Greek firefighters tackled 52 blazes in the 24 hours through early Thursday evening, while another erupted overnight on its northern border.

Climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of heat waves, triggering extreme weather events from storms and floods to droughts and wildfires. Greece and the Balkans have been hardest hit parts of Europe so far this summer, but a blast of Saharan air is now extending over much of the Mediterranean.

Spain is expected to have it’s hottest day of the week, with areas around the city of Cordoba in the south of the country climbing to as high as 43C.

Greece is forecasting similar maximum temperatures over the mainland through the weekend.

Two planes are helping to contain a forest fire that started last night in Krania on Mount Paiko, near to the border with North Macedonia. More aircraft and a helicopter are tackling a blaze in the Rodopis region of northeast Greece.

The Italian Ministry of Health warned of emergency heat wave conditions in 17 cities on Friday, including Rome, Florence and Palermo. That’s pushing up demand for air-conditioning, boosting gas and power prices.

London is forecast to reach a high of 31C today, in what could be the hottest day this year so far. Temperatures are expected to cool significantly over the weekend.

