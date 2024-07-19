Trump Seeks End to ‘Discord’ With Stark Conservative Vision

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will call for ending the “discord and division” in American society, while also laying out a conservative vision that vows to deport illegal migrants and restore “law and order,” in his first public address since surviving a failed assassination attempt.

“As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart,” Trump will say Thursday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, according to prepared remarks. “I am running to be president for all of America.”

Trump’s call for unity though will be coupled with sharp criticism of President Joe Biden’s administration, with the Republican nominee saying the US is “a nation in decline.”

“We must first rescue our nation from failed leadership. This will be the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump says in the speech.

While the former president’s speech assails Biden’s record, the US has seen solid job growth under the current administration and a boom in clean energy and infrastructure investments.

Trump’s address will highlight two of Biden’s biggest political liabilities — the pain of inflation and the surge in migrants across the US-Mexico border, which has taxed communities across the country.

“We have an inflation crisis that is making life unaffordable, ravaging the incomes of working and low-income families, and crushing our people,” Trump will say.

His speech will call the border crisis the “greatest invasion in history,” one which the former president casts as spreading “misery, crime, poverty, disease, and destruction” to communities across the country.

The Biden administration has pointed to data that show the number of crossings has dropped since the president took executive action to curb asylum claims.

Trump has received a triumphant welcome at the Republican National Convention this week that presents a sharp contrast with his beleaguered rival Biden. Trump’s 2024 White House run has seen him cement his grip on his party, while Biden is struggling to retain the support of his.

The president faces enormous pressure from fellow Democrats to end his run. Speculation over Biden’s exit intensified after a series of leaks detailed how Democratic leaders have told him he cannot win. In another blow, Biden was forced off the campaign trail Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

