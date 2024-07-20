Russian Drones Target More Ukrainian Power Facilities Overnight

(Bloomberg) -- Russia attacked energy transmission facilities in the north and center of Ukraine with drones overnight, causing temporary power cuts for households and industrial producers.

Repairs continued into Saturday morning although electricity supplies had been restored to most consumers.

Moscow’s forces targeted five Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Poltava with at least 17 drones and four missiles, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram. Thirteen drones were intercepted.

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s power system, including generation and transmission facilities, since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022 and ramped up the level of attacks this spring.

Power supplies have been rationed since March to all consumers with exception to critical facilities like hospitals and public transport. On some days, electricity is only available for several hours.

Drone debris fell in one of Kyiv’s central municipal districts without causing damage and in the Kharkiv region, with railway infrastructure and trains also hit overnight. Four railway workers were injured and some trains were delayed.

Separately, a Russian missile hit a residential area in the southern city of Mykolayiv on Friday evening, killing four people - including a child - and causing damage to 19 houses and a kindergarten, mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on Telegram.

