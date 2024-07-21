Oil Slick Off Texas Coast Tied to Abandoned Platform in Gulf

An oil spill on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. A decision by the US on Oct. 18 to ease sanctions in exchange for greater political freedom in Venezuela, has opened the doors for dealmaking and increased production that will enable the Latin American country's crude to reach global markets. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Environmentalists are raising concerns about an oil sheen in the Gulf of Mexico tied to an abandoned platform at least eight miles off the Texas coast.

State officials were notified about the apparent spill on July 14 and subsequently attributed it to a flowline riser — which generally carries fluid at the sites — leaking natural gas and condensate. Video posted on social media and airing on KPRC, a local TV station, showed liquid spewing out of the pipe.

“This leak is more disturbing evidence of the harms from idle drilling infrastructure off our coasts,” said Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, an advocacy group.

The leak was still present as of Wednesday, when staff from the Texas General Land Office, the state Railroad Commission and the US Coast Guard inspected the site, according to an update that Texas state Representative Terri Leo Wilson shared on Facebook. “Railroad Commission staff stated that additional research is needed to fully determine ownership of the leak source,” according to the update.

Representatives of the land office, RRC and the US Coast Guard didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday afternoon.

