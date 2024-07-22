AMC to Restructure Debt Load Using Theaters to Support Deal

AMC signage at a movie theater in New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on February 28. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has reached an agreement with creditors that calls for restructuring its debt and moving US theaters into a different unit of the company, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

The asset shift would move the theaters’ value out of the reach of some creditors and allow the company to exchange existing debt for new obligations backed by those locations, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private negotiations.

The discussions come as AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, is staring down a debt load of about $4.5 billion of long-term borrowings. As of March 31, it had more than $2.8 billion of maturities due in 2026, according to regulatory filings, including a $1.9 billion term loan and nearly $1 billion of second-lien notes.

A representative with AMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AMC has been chipping away at its maturities through other swaps and buybacks. The company has been struggling as movie ticket sales remain below pre-pandemic levels.

It recently capitalized on a brief meme stock frenzy to reduce its debt, a playbook it has before used to help shore up liquidity.

