Heat Builds in Paris Before Olympics While Parts of Greece Burn

(Bloomberg) -- France’s capital is forecast to see temperatures exceeding 35C (95F) as the Olympic Games shift into full swing next week, while heat continues to sear the Mediterranean.

Paris will approach 30C on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony, before warming further early next week, according to Weather Services International. Temperatures won’t drop below 20C as hotter conditions sweep Europe.

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heat waves, bringing extreme weather events from flooding to wildfires. While Greece and the Balkans have been hardest hit parts of Europe so far this summer, many parts of Spain will also experience temperatures of 42C in the coming days.

In Greece, there were 30 wildfires in 24 hours through 6 p.m. on Sunday. Most of country, including Athens and Thessaloniki, are on high fire alert, with parts of southern Peloponnese region on very high alert.

It’s been the most difficult wildfire season in two decades, but that’s been countered by more aggressive firefighting tactics using planes and helicopters, according to Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias. The authorities have also eased forest access for fire engines and ordered empty land plots to be cleared of flammable vegetation. Around Athens, drones with infrared cameras are being used to detect fires early.

“There is no room for mistakes in the heart of the summer,” Kikilias said in an interview with state TV on Sunday. “We have the remaining days of July and all of August ahead and then an autumn when we don’t know how the weather will behave.”

