Oil Near Five-Week Low After Algo Traders Exacerbate Selling

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near a five-week low after trend-following commodity trading advisers, or CTAs, spurred a run of losses.

West Texas Intermediate for September was little changed above $78 a barrel after a three-day drop. Brent closed above $82. Algorithmic traders have been selling oil, and the downward pressure on prices may persist, according to EA Quant Analytics. The outlook for crude demand in China remains patchy, although wildfires in Canada continue to threaten some supplies.

Crude remains higher year-to-date, helped by OPEC+ supply cutbacks and expectations for lower US interest rates, probably from September. Political risks in the US also remain in focus for traders after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris.

