Nigerian Central Bank to Stay Course on Tightening After Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank lifted its key interest rate for a 12th straight time and said it remains committed to reining in inflation.

The monetary policy committee raised the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 26.75%, Governor Olayemi Cardoso said at a briefing in the capital, Abuja, on Tuesday. The median estimate of six economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a 75 basis-point increase to 27%.

“The committee reemphasized its commitment to stay on course with this tightening cycle in view of the urgent need to address inflationary pressures,” Cardoso said. “Inflation is truly having a negative impact on our economy.”

Six of Nigeria’s eurobonds were among the top 20 performers in a Bloomberg index of emerging and frontier-market sovereign debt. The price for securities due in February 2038 rose 0.6 cents to 80 cents on the dollar. The price for notes due in 2051, 2047 and 2033 also gained.

The central bank has now raised borrowing costs by 1,525 basis points since its tightening cycle began in May 2022 to tame inflation that’s accelerated since January last year and rose at an annual rate of 34.2% in June.

Price-growth has been driven by the government’s partial removal of fuel subsidies and a 70% depreciation in the naira since June 2023, following currency reforms that loosened its de facto peg against the dollar.

The MPC remains “optimistic that despite the June 2024 uptick in headline inflation, prices are expected to moderate in the near term,” said Cardoso.

Bloomberg Economics predicts the inflation rate has peaked and should start to decline in July, helped by favorable comparisons with the year-earlier period, a more stable naira and measures to reduce the cost of food, including the introduction of a 180-day window to import wheat and corn duty free.

