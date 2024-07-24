Moody’s Cuts Thames Water’s Highest-Ranked Bonds to Junk

(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Ratings downgraded Thames Water’s top-ranked bonds to junk, saying plans by the industry regulator would make it harder for the struggling utility to raise new equity.

The senior secured debt of Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc was downgraded to Ba1, one notch into junk territory, according to a Moody’s report on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the utility’s class B notes were downgraded to B3, and the corporate family rating to Ba2. The company’s credit outlook remains negative.

Moody’s said the proposals of Ofwat, the regulator, would make it harder for Thames to attract the £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) in new equity that it needs to turnaround the business.

Thames Water said it was aware of the possibility of it being downgraded to junk after its shareholders turned their back on the business in March, declaring its plan was “uninvestible”. Parent company Kemble Water Holdings then defaulted on its debt.

In a statement on Wednesday, Thames said it was continuing to seek new equity investment and also was looking to build up more liquidity. The company only has enough money to last until the end of May next year.

A downgrade pushes up borrowing costs, limits access to capital and potentially could even breach the terms of Thames Water’s operating license, adding to the troubled company’s woes.

“This downgrade reinforces our position that a comprehensive financial and operational turnaround in Thames’ operations is essential,” an Ofwat spokesperson said.

The downgrade came after Ofwat announced earlier this month that it would place Thames into special measures to ensure it can fix chronic leaks and sewage spills. In the medium term that could mean it being broken up, listed on the stock exchange, or forced to cap its debt.

Earlier this month, S&P said it was monitoring Thames Water Utilities Finance’s Class A and Class B debt for a possible downgrade. If they do so on top of the Moody’s move, it would exclude Thames Water top-rated debt from lucrative investment-grade indexes.

