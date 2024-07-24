Treasury Yields Slide as Dudley Fuels Speculation on Fed Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- The yield on two-year Treasuries plunged to the lowest since February as speculation mounted that Federal Reserve officials will soon cut US interest rates.

Investors were focused on former New York Fed President William Dudley’s call for lower US borrowing costs and weaker economic data as yields slipped around the globe on Wednesday. In a Bloomberg Opinion column, Dudley said policymakers should reduce rates soon — preferably at next week’s gathering.

Short-term Treasury rates saw the biggest declines, outstripping moves lower in long-term peers. Two-year yields fell as much as seven basis points to below 4.39% for the new issue sold at an auction this week, while benchmark 10-year yields were down about three basis points.

The move is sparking a revival of the yield curve’s steepening — a favored wager of investors who expected Donald Trump to win the presidential election in November.

“We are seeing a perfect storm for the continuation of a major steepening trade in the US Treasury market,” said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities LLC.

Brenner cited unexpectedly soft manufacturing data in Germany that signaled global growth was slowing and Dudley’s remarks as catalysts. Business activity in the US accelerated in early July at the fastest pace in more than two years on stronger services demand, though manufacturing slipped back into contraction territory.

Short-term Treasury yields slid to the day’s lows after a government report showed that sales of new US homes unexpectedly declined for a second month in June. Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point for a second meeting and signaled further easing ahead.

In the US, swaps traders are pricing in about 64 basis points of Fed rate reductions this year, with the first move seen coming in September.

Wednesday’s market moves also follow a $69 billion auction of two-year Treasuries on Tuesday that lured record-setting investor demand. Investors bought around 91% of the issue, the most ever in data going back to 2003.

Later, the US government is slated to sell $70 billion in five-year notes. Michael Franzese, head of fixed-income at MCAP LLC, expects robust demand.

“It’s a perfect spot” on the curve “as it’s a nice duration play for people who want to get long in the short end of the curve,” Franzese said, adding that he sees more steepening ahead thanks to the outlook for a growing deficit and interest burden on US debt.

“The five-year could have some very good upside against 10- and 30-year Treasuries,” he said. “And if a Fed rate cut becomes a rate-cutting cycle — not a one and done — then the five year should also perform really well.”

