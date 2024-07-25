Cemex Posts Second-Quarter Revenue That Misses Estimates

A worker stacks Cemex cement bags at a wholesale warehouse in Mexico City, Mexico, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Mexico is scheduled to report industrial production data on February 9, with figures expected to add evidence that activity lost momentum in the fourth quarter.

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB de CV reported second-quarter net revenue below market expectations, with weak sales in its largest markets.

Revenue in the period was $4.49 billion, below the $4.58 billion average analyst estimate, according to a filing Thursday from the Monterrey, Mexico-based company. Controlling interest net income was also below forecast at $230 million, while operating Ebitda came in fractional above estimates.

Cemex, which is one of the world’s largest cement producers, has faced challenges such as increased competition in markets including the Middle East and Africa. In Mexico and the US, which traditionally generate most sales for the company, revenue disappointed in the second quarter.

Earlier this year, Cemex regained its investment grade credit rating as it works to reduce its debt load. Actinver analyst Ramon Ortiz estimates leverage will be 2 times net ebitda at the end of the year and 1.8 times ebitda at the end of 2025. In its statement, Cemex said the cost of its debt would be stable this year.

