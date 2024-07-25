Emerging-Market Stocks Hit 5-Week Low as China Steps Fall Short

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks slumped to the lowest in five weeks as China’s second monetary-easing move this week failed to soothe concern about the country’s economic slowdown just as a selloff in artificial-intelligence stocks deepened.

MSCI Inc.’s benchmark for EM equities dropped for the ninth time in 10 days, on course for the first monthly decline since January. Chinese stocks, both in Shanghai and Hong Kong, underpinned the losses as investors remained skeptical the stimulus measures are helping to revive the world’s second-biggest economy. That pushed the EM index toward a close below its 50-day moving average for a fourth successive day.

Currencies fared better as this week’s resurgence in the Japanese yen lifted China’s yuan. Gains in Asian and eastern European exchange rates against the dollar helped the EM currency benchmark halt a five-day streak of losses. However, currencies known for their high carry saw diminished appeal — with South Africa’s rand, Mexico’s peso and Turkey’s lira posting the biggest losses.

The forint fell for a third day against the euro after the central bank in Budapest cut its key rate on Tuesday and signaled more easing ahead.

The investment outlook for emerging markets has been impaired over the past week as the tailwind fades from so-called Magnificent Seven stocks in the US, whose AI-led rally has stalled. China’s economic data continue to show sluggish consumer demand as the benefits of stimulus measures remain confined to industrial output. Political risks, especially expectations for US presidential elections in November, are adding to the volatility.

“The selloff in mega tech has infected Taiwan and Korea in EM, the Third Plenum in China has not provided any optimism on stimulus in China, and the higher probability of a Trump victory makes higher-for-longer US rates more likely,” said Hasnain Malik, head of equity strategy research at Tellimer.

Traders have been looking for a wide-ranging stimulus program from China to revive the economy and support markets. While authorities last week committed to providing the support, investors had been expecting more to address the property sector’s woes as well as sluggish consumer demand.

The selloff in Chinese stocks follows deepening outflows from US exchange-traded funds that invest in them. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF, which owns shares such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd., witnessed the biggest single-day outflow since May 2023. Funds investing in mainland shares also lost deposits.

Next Cues

Meanwhile, the US election has become the focus of investor attention more than three months before the ballot, with the late entry of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate throwing in a twist. Some of the market sees a Donald Trump victory as pointer of fiscal expansionism, which could keep US yields higher.

EM investors’ next cues may come later Thursday, when US data will reveal the pace of growth in the world’s largest economy and the strength of the labor market.

In Egypt, the government raised fuel prices as part of an economic recalibration following a global bailout of some $57 billion led by the International Monetary Fund and the United Arab Emirates. The IMF has said in March that “it remains essential to replace untargeted fuel subsidies with targeted social spending as part of a sustained fuel price adjustment package.”

Zambia’s kwacha fell for a fourth day after data showed annual inflation rate climbed in July to the highest level since December 2021. That added to evidence that increasing dollarization is making it harder for policymakers to curb price pressures.

