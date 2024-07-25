Houston Utility CEO Apologizes for Beryl Response, Vows Changes

A Kroger grocery store without power in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Houston is baking under dangerous heat as more than 2 million homes and businesses in the area remain without power after Hurricane Beryl and signs of fuel shortages begin to emerge.

(Bloomberg) -- The head of Houston’s main electric utility promised to improve storm preparation and response after Hurricane Beryl left much of the city sweltering without power for days.

“I take personal accountability for the areas where we fell short of our customers’ expectations,” CenterPoint Energy Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jason Wells told Texas utility regulators Thursday. “I want to apologize to our customers for the frustration we caused. We will do better.”

CenterPoint will trim more trees near power lines, improve its customer communications and hire a new executive to coordinate emergency response efforts with local agencies, Wells said during a meeting of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

The hurricane, which cut power to more than 2 million East Texas homes and businesses this month, followed May blackouts triggered by wind storms and fed growing public frustration with CenterPoint. Governor Greg Abbott told Wells in a letter the company had “lost the faith and trust of Texans” and demanded it improve preparations for severe weather or face penalties. Texas lawmakers have scheduled legislative hearings next week on the hurricane response.

Several of the changes pledged by Wells - including offering backup generation to critical care facilities - were recommended in a 2009 task force report after Hurricane Ike knocked out power to most of Houston.

“I think it is great that you all came in with a bunch of information as far as what you are going to do next,” Commissioner Lori Cobos told Wells at Thursday’s hearing. “As far as what I heard, it seemed like things you should have been doing.”

Wells said the company would conduct its own investigation into the storm response and bring in third-party experts to consult on emergency preparedness and communications. He vowed to have a new cloud-based outage map launched by August 1 after its earlier version failed ahead of the hurricane. The utility has nearly doubled its vegetation management workforce to focus on higher-risk areas through the end of the year, he said.

Before Beryl struck, CenterPoint had asked regulators to approve $2.2 billion in grid resiliency investments. The commission indicated that the utility will need to amend its request in light of the hurricane.

“I commit that, starting immediately, we will improve our communications with our customers and take specific actions to build the most resilient coastal grid in the country,” Wells said.

