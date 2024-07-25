Oil Heads for Third Weekly Loss as China Weakness Reverberates

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third weekly loss as weakness in Chinese demand pressured prices, offsetting support from lower US stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $78 a barrel after a two-day advance, although that wasn’t enough to outweigh declines earlier in the week. Brent crude closed near $82. A slowdown in growth and higher electric-vehicle usage in the world’s biggest crude buyer is crimping demand expectations.

Crude still remains modestly higher year-to-date, helped by supply cutbacks from OPEC+, recent declines in US inventories, and expectations for lower US interest rates. Market watchers, however, are now split over whether the producer cartel will ease the curbs next quarter, with an online monitoring meeting due on Aug. 1.

