Royal Caribbean Restarts Dividends After Four-Year Hiatus

The Royal Caribbean Cruises Freedom of the Seas ship departs for a simulated voyage from PortMiami in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Freedom of the Seas can carry around 4,500 guests, and it's expected to take about 650 on this first two-night loop, all of them Royal Caribbean employees who volunteered and were allowed to bring an 18-and-over guest.

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. became the first cruise operator to reinstate dividends as record demand put it on firmer financial footing.

It will pay a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, allowing stockholders to start sharing in a windfall from strong travel demand. Royal Caribbean halted its 78-cent payout in 2020 as it coped with the pandemic-induced industry shutdown. Robust growth has seen it reach financial targets 18 months ahead of time.

“Exceptional demand for our vacation experiences has accelerated our performance by generating significant yield growth over the past several years,” Chief Executive Officer Jason Liberty said in a statement. That interest is showing no signs of abating with the company taking more bookings for 2025 than it has this year, fueled by stronger demand for its vacation experiences, he said.

The company also raised its full-year profit outlook for a third time this year. It now sees earnings of $11.35 to $11.45 per share. Its previous forecast was in the range of $10.70 to $10.90.

“Our accelerated performance and commitment to strengthening the balance sheet have allowed us to reduce both leverage and cost of capital, consistent with our goal of achieving investment grade metrics,” Chief Financial Officer Naftali Holtz said in the release. It should reach that threshold by year-end, Holtz added.

Royal Caribbean’s shares slipped about 3% in premarket trading after surging 27% so far this year. Peers Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings traded a touch lower.

