Thames Shareholder USS Says Loss May Taint Future Investments

(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water’s second-largest shareholder and one of the UK’s biggest investors in key infrastructure warned that it will reconsider its future funding for other regulated assets following losses at the beleaguered utility.

Universities Superannuation Scheme Investment Management plans to change its approach to investing in private markets as a result of its experience with Thames, said Simon Pilcher, the pension fund’s chief executive.

“Our experience with Thames Water will influence our future approach to investing both in economically regulated assets and more broadly,” he wrote in an annual report. “Despite our very best efforts, it is clear this has not been a successful investment.”

USS bought its 19.7% stake in Thames Water in 2017 from Macquarie and has never made any money on the investment, according to the fund, which manages pensions for active and retired university employees.

Thames Water, which provides drinking water and sewage services to a quarter of England, including London, has been in crisis for over a year after rising interest rates put pressure on the indebted company. The problems came to a head at the end of March, when shareholders including USS turned their back on the company, declaring its business plan “uninvestible.”

Kate Barker, chair of the trustee board for USS, said its extensive engagement with the regulator Ofwat and Thames Water management had “not borne fruit” and was “a great disappointment and frustration,” according to the report.

Thames has asked to pay investors a 5.7% return on equity needed for infrastructure investments over the next five years’ regulatory period. But Ofwat indicated it would allow only 4.8%. The regulator has also said that as a poorly performing company, Thames cannot pay dividends to its parent company to service debt.

Thames’s biggest shareholder, Omers, earlier this year wrote down its £1 billion stake in the water company, and Queensland Investment Corporation confirmed it had done the same for its stake of about 5% this week. Thames’s parent company, Kemble Water Holdings, defaulted on its debt in early April.

USS declined to say it had written off its stake. Pilcher said “the value of our holding at 31 March 2024 was minimal in the context of the defined benefit part of the scheme” with £74.8 billion worth of assets under management.

“We deeply regret having arrived at such a position,” he added.

In the latest sign that Thames is inching toward special administration, it was downgraded to junk status by Moody’s Ratings on Wednesday. That means it has breached the terms of its license which requires it to have at least two investment grade ratings.

