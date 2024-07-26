Hungary Seeks End to Lukoil Spat by September to Avert Fuel Risk

A logo sits on display above the Lukoil PJSC pavilion at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The economic forum this year will be attended by President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, and panels include everything from how to do business in Russia to biotechnology and blockchain. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary has until September to resolve a dispute with Ukraine over the transit of crude from a major Russian oil supplier before fuel shortages set in, according to the government minister in charge of the prime minister’s office.

Ukraine has sharpened sanctions against Lukoil PJSC over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, effectively prohibiting the company from using the war-torn country as a transit route for its product. That’s hit Hungary and Slovakia, landlocked nations that obtained exemptions from European Union energy sanctions on Russia.

The refinery run by Mol Nyrt. near Budapest can’t immediately switch to fully processing non-Russian crude, so Hungary risks depleting its fuel reserves unless the spat is resolved via EU mediation or other means, said Gergely Gulyas, accusing Ukraine of “blackmail.”

“There is no reason to panic so far because reserves are high,” Gulyas told reporters on Friday. “The problem isn’t immediate, but we must find a solution by September.”

