Emerging-Market Stocks Rebound at the Start of Data-Heavy Week

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks rose for the first session in four as sentiment improved at the start of a week packed with central bank decisions, earnings and economic data.

MSCI Inc.’s EM equities benchmark rose 0.6% by 10:23 a.m. in London, led by Asian tech heavyweights ahead of this week’s key earnings, which includes Apple Inc. The currency gauge was little changed, with European currencies lower against the dollar as the euro weakened.

Monetary policy decisions in the US, Japan and the UK in the coming days will help provide guidance on the demand for riskier assets. Investors will also watch GDP data from the euro zone, as well as from emerging nations including Hungary and the Czech Republic.

“We expect the Fed to hold rates but it may lay the groundwork for a September cut,” strategists at ING Bank including Francesco Pesole wrote in a note Monday. “We’ll see whether month-end flows offer some respite to the battered high-yielding currencies, even though the carry trade unwinding may continue this week if we are right with our call for a 15bps Bank of Japan rate hike on Wednesday.”

In eastern Europe, the Czech central bank is expected to cut its key rate by 25 basis points Thursday, though a larger easing step has also been floated.

“The market remains on the dovish side, with a high chance of a 50bps cut also on the table,” ING said. “So in our view, the 25bps cut should be the trigger for a CZK rally, and we are bullish here.”

In the Middle East, Israel’s shekel posted the biggest single-day losses since mid-April as investors fretted over the possibility of a wider war in the region.

Ethiopia allowed its currency to trade freely to attract investors and entice lenders including the International Monetary Fund to provide a new financing program.

Venezuela’s dollar bonds fell as political tensions in soared anew after President Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of Sunday’s election. The opposition, rejecting that claim, called on the military to enforce what it said was the will of the people.

