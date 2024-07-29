India Boosts Planting of Oilseeds After Better Monsoon Rains

(Bloomberg) -- India’s farmers increased sowing of oilseeds and pulses as the nation records monsoon rains higher than the seasonal average.

Oilseed crops have been planted on about 17.17 million hectares (42.4 million acres), up 3.8% from a year earlier, according to a statement from the farm ministry on Friday. India is the world’s top importer of edible oils.

The area allocated to pulses rose to 10.2 million hectares, a jump of 14% from a year earlier. Corn rose and rice was little changed.

The country’s monsoon runs from June to September and rains are so far 3% above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Monsoon crop sowing normally begins in late May and peaks in July, with harvesting typically starting in late September.

Area for major crops:

NOTE: Corn figures are also included in total coarse cereals; oilseeds total adds soybeans and peanuts.

