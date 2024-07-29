Investing

Mozambique to Use Cash From London Court Win to Repay Tuna Bonds

By Borges Nhamire

(Bloomberg) -- Part of the money that a London High Court judgment ordered Privinvest to pay Mozambique will go toward repaying the $900 million eurobonds that emerged from the scandal, Angelo Matusse, deputy attorney general, tells reporters.

  • Remainder will go toward settlement payments that Mozambique agreed to with lenders
  • NOTE: Mozambique’s attorney general says in statement earlier Monday that the judge ordered Privinvest to pay the nation about $1.9 billion plus fees
  • NOTE: Privinvest will appeal the judgment, it says in an emailed statement
  • NOTE: Earlier, Mozambique Wins Fraud Suit Over Credit Suisse Bond Scandal 

