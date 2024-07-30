BHP Group and Canada’s Lundin Mining Buy Copper Miner Filo

The joint venture will create a long-term partnership between BHP and Lundin to develop an emerging copper district with world-class potential. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. has teamed up with Lundin Mining Corp. to buy Filo Corp., gaining access to South American copper projects.

The world’s biggest miner will take a 50% stake in Filo, which owns the Filo del Sol and Josemaria projects, BHP said in a filing Tuesday. The joint venture will create a long-term partnership between BHP and Lundin to develop an emerging copper district with world-class potential, it said.

BHP’s total cash payment for the proposed transaction is expected to be about $2.1 billion, it said.

“This transaction aligns with BHP’s strategy to acquire attractive early-stage copper projects and enter into strategic partnerships with parties where complementary skills and experience can deliver long-term economic and social value,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said in the statement.

