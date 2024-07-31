Algerian President to Face Two Challengers in September Election

(Bloomberg) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will face two challengers in the OPEC member’s September elections he’s highly likely to win.

Running against the 78-year-old are Abdelali Hassani Cherif of the Movement of Society for Peace, an Islamist party, and Youcef Aouchiche from the Socialist Forces Front. Thirteen others were rejected after failing to gather the signatures needed, the head of Algeria’s constitutional court, Omar Belhadj, said Wednesday.

Tebboune, 78, who took office in 2019 after winning a ballot that saw turnout of under 40% is expected to cruise to re-election. The vote was initially scheduled for December but is being held on Sept. 7, with authorities citing technical reasons.

