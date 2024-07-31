Barcelona’s Temperature Sets Record at 40C

Tourists in the shade of the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Temperature in Barcelona hit a new high, ending a 42 year old record in Spain’s second largest city.

Heat in the coastal area reached 40C (104F) Tuesday, according to the Spanish meteorological agency AEMET. The previous record had been set in July 1982, with 39.8C.

The new record is highest value reported at the Barcelona’s Fabra weather station in the 110 years since it was created.

Intensifying heat weaves are bringing record-breaking temperatures to Europe. The highest average temperature on Earth was recorded earlier this month, according to preliminary data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Wildfire risks are also higher across Spain, according to Copernicus.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.