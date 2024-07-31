Key Takeaways From Fed’s Decision to Hold Rates at Two-Decade High

(Bloomberg) -- Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday:

Federal Open Market Committee votes unanimously to leave benchmark rate unchanged in target range of 5.25%-5.5%, a more than two-decade high, for the eighth straight meeting

Statement tweaks language to say “the committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate”; had previously said officials were “highly attentive to inflation risks”

Statement repeats prior language saying the FOMC doesn’t expect to cut rates “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%”

Fed also tweaks language to say price pressures remain “somewhat” elevated, and acknowledge “some further progress” toward inflation goal, from “modest further progress” in previous statement

Officials also adjust their assessment of the labor market, saying job gains “have moderated” and the jobless rate “has moved up but remains low”

Statement notes that risks to achieving employment and inflation goals “continue to move into better balance”

Decision is unanimous for 17th straight meeting

For Bloomberg’s TOPLive blog on the Fed decision and press conference, click here

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.