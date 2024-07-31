Key Takeaways From Fed’s Decision to Hold Rates at Two-Decade High

(Bloomberg) -- Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday:
- Federal Open Market Committee votes unanimously to leave benchmark rate unchanged in target range of 5.25%-5.5%, a more than two-decade high, for the eighth straight meeting
- Statement tweaks language to say “the committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate”; had previously said officials were “highly attentive to inflation risks”
- Statement repeats prior language saying the FOMC doesn’t expect to cut rates “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%”
- Fed also tweaks language to say price pressures remain “somewhat” elevated, and acknowledge “some further progress” toward inflation goal, from “modest further progress” in previous statement
- Officials also adjust their assessment of the labor market, saying job gains “have moderated” and the jobless rate “has moved up but remains low”
- Statement notes that risks to achieving employment and inflation goals “continue to move into better balance”
- Decision is unanimous for 17th straight meeting
For Bloomberg’s TOPLive blog on the Fed decision and press conference, click here
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.