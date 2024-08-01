European Stocks Edge Lower After Glum Results From Autos, SocGen

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks retreated following a slate of disappointing earnings from the autos sector and Societe Generale SA. That took the shine off signs that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next month.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.1% at 8:14 a.m. in London. Autos were the worst-performing sector as Volkswagen AG’s second-quarter margins declined, with restructuring charges weighing on its volume brands as well as lower deliveries in China. BMW AG also dropped as its earnings fell on waning sales in its key market China.

Banks slipped, with Societe Generale SA tumbling as its domestic retail unit continues to disappoint. Credit Agricole SA and Barclays Plc gained after upbeat results. Retail stocks outperformed.

After a tepid July performance, the Stoxx 600 is heading into what has typically been the weakest season of the year. In the past 25 years, the index has dropped about 2.3% on average cumulatively in August and September — the biggest two-month decline within a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In an early boost to sentiment, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers were on course to cut interest rates in September unless inflation progress stalls, citing risks of further labor-market weakening.

Richard Flax, chief investment officer at European digital wealth manager Moneyfarm, said the move had been well documented in financial markets in the run up to the meeting.

“The statement from the Fed and the direction of travel was more or less as expected,” Flax said. “But even if it were priced in, the confirmation is a good sign that they see an economy that’s moving in the right direction from an inflation perspective.”

Still, Flax said he wasn’t making any changes in equity positioning as markets navigate through an earnings season that has only been “okay.”

BOE Decision

Investors are now awaiting the BOE’s policy decision later in the day, with the central bank broadly expected to vote for the first interest rate cut since the start of the pandemic after inflationary pressures receded. The statement will be announced at 12 p.m. Thursday in London.

