Olympics Partner Atos Reports Heavy Losses Amid Restructuring

(Bloomberg) -- Atos SE reported a €1.94 billion ($2.1 billion) loss for the first half of the year, as a hefty impairment charge and weaker customer demand weighed on the embattled French IT company.

Revenue was €2.49 billion in the second quarter, down 2.8% from a year earlier. Its digital transformation business Eviden was down 4.2% in the first half, which the company credited to a market slowdown in the US and “contract scope reductions” in the UK, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

A key supplier to both the French nuclear industry and the Olympic Games, Atos has struggled with debts, accounting errors and industrywide headwinds that have wiped out nearly €13 billion of its market value over the past seven years. The company has been under a formal restructuring process with creditors and banks since February to avoid bankruptcy.

Last week, Atos appointed its sixth chief executive officer in less than three years, as the group moves ahead with its creditors’ restructuring plan. Chairman Jean-Pierre Mustier took over from Paul Saleh to steer the company through the final stages of the bailout agreement, while remaining chairman of Atos’ board.

A French commercial court also opened a restructuring process to help the debt-ridden Atos push through a refinancing plan with its creditors, known as an accelerated safeguard proceeding, the company said last week.

