ICE Rejects Proposal to Include EU Bonds in Sovereign Indexes

(Bloomberg) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. rejected a proposal to include debt issued by the European Union in its government bond benchmarks, the latest blow to the bloc’s quest to attract a larger pool of investors.

In a statement dated Friday, ICE said it wouldn’t change its definition of a sovereign issuer, a move that would have allowed for the change. The decision follows a similar move by MSCI Inc. in June.

The bloc is currently treated as a supranational issuer, which the EU cites as a key reason why its borrowing costs are higher than those of European governments with similar ratings.

“There were many views for and against this proposal, but nothing close to a consensus,” ICE said in a statement seen by Bloomberg. “We will continue to monitor investor views on this topic and would consider future consultations if consensus builds in support of a change.”

