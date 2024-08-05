Investing

Indonesia’s GDP Grows 5.05% in Second Quarter, Beats Estimates

By Grace Sihombing
Shoppers at Jatinegara market in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Indonesia will release its latest consumer price index (CPI) figures on Aug. 1. Photographer: Rosa Panggabean/Bloomberg (Rosa Panggabean/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economy expanded more than forecast in the second quarter as domestic demand likely remained strong.

Gross domestic product rose 5.05% in the April-June period from a year ago, the statistics office said on Monday. That was faster than the median 5% increase forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists and compares with the 5.11% growth reported in the first quarter.

GDP grew 3.79% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, faster than the 3.72% forecast.

The stronger growth print — the third straight quarter of above 5% expansion for Southeast Asia’s largest economy — underlines the resilience of household consumption amid still-high borrowing costs and ongoing external headwinds. Improving exports and fiscal stimulus also helped support consumer spending. 

That could support the central bank in keeping interest rates steady for a while to preserve currency stability, before pivoting to monetary easing later this year or next year.

The latest reading also puts the nation on track with its full-year GDP growth target of 5.2%. The government sees solid domestic demand, capital spending and exports to continue supporting the economy for the rest of 2024.

--With assistance from Eko Listiyorini, Norman Harsono and Shinjini Datta.

