New Zealand Faces Triple-Dip Recession, Westpac Predicts

Pedestrians cross a street in a shopping district in Wellington, New Zealand, on Monday, July 10, 2023. New Zealands central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged this week, ending a streak of 12 consecutive hikes as the economy cools and inflation starts to wane.

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand faces a triple-dip recession as high interest rates curb spending and investment, according to Westpac Banking Corp.

Gross domestic product likely shrank 0.6% in the second quarter and will shrink 0.2% in the third, the bank’s New Zealand economics team said in forecasts released Tuesday in Wellington. That would be the third instance of two consecutive quarterly contractions since the end of 2022.

New Zealand’s economy has stalled after the RBNZ rapidly raised interest rates to combat inflation. With the pace of price increases now slowing toward the RBNZ’s 1-3% target band, investors are pricing a 25 basis-point rate cut at the Aug. 14 monetary policy statement and three more by the end of the year, swaps data show.

Westpac yesterday brought forward its forecast for the start of monetary easing to October from November, predicting the Official Cash Rate will fall from 5.5% currently to 5% by the end of 2024.

“We now find ourselves with a noticeably weaker economy and labor market that looks much more likely to push inflation back toward 2% given time,” said Kelly Eckhold, chief New Zealand economist at Westpac in Auckland. “It’s likely to remain tough for businesses and households for the rest of the year but improvement should be evident as OCR cuts hit the bloodstream and give some relief.”

Annual average GDP growth is projected to be 2% in 2025 following 0.2% contractions in both 2023 and 2024, Westpac said.

