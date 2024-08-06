UK Faces High Wildfire Risk After Spell of Warmer Weather

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s wildfire risks are extending as far north as the UK after a recent spell of hot weather.

Parts of southeastern England, including areas around London, face high wildfire risks later this week, according to forecasts from Copernicus.

Wildfires have hit areas in southern Europe hard this summer, with global warming bringing hotter and drier conditions to the continent. In Greece, they’ve put lives at risk and disrupted travel and tourism, with 52 fires remaining active in the 24 hours to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras — the country’s three biggest cities — are all on high alert for more blazes. Temperatures in parts of the country will reach 38C on Tuesday and increase to highs of 40C by Saturday, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service.

Orange heat warnings also remain in place in the region around Cordoba in Spain as well as in southern France near Perpignan. Temperatures in Spain could exceed 40C in some areas, according to AEMET.

--With assistance from Sotiris Nikas.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.