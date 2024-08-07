Chicago Delays $643 Million Bond Deal Due to Market Volatility

The skyline of Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release personal consumption figures on May 31.

(Bloomberg) -- Chicago is delaying its $643 million bond sale that was expected to price on Wednesday amid volatility in the $4 trillion market for state and local bonds.

“We are not selling today as we did not like the volatility in the market and are waiting for more stable market conditions,” Chicago Chief Financial Officer Jill Jaworski said in an emailed statement.

Chicago had planned to come to market during what was expected to be a busy week for municipal bond sales. Those new transactions are building on a surge of deals that has caused issuance to jump about 38% so far this year, compared to the same period in 2023, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Benchmark yields had been tightening, with a six-session rally pushing rates for muni bonds maturing in 10 years to the lowest since March earlier this week. Yields for those AAA muni securities, however, rose 4 basis points on Tuesday and are up 9 basis points as of 2:00 pm New York time on Wednesday. That tracked the weakening of US Treasuries and government bonds in Europe after concern about a sudden economic rout and plunge in equity prices eased.

Chicago plans to use proceeds from the bond sale mostly for transportation infrastructure investments and to refinance lines of credit, according to the city. S&P Global Ratings rates the debt BBB+, three steps above junk. Fitch Ratings raised its grade to A- from BBB+ on July 26. That’s one step higher than S&P.

