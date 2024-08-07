Implats Expects to Report Loss on $1 Billion Writedown

(Bloomberg) -- Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. said its upcoming financial results will include impairments of 19.8 billion rand ($1.08 billion) and warned it will swing to a full-year loss after platinum-group metals retreated.

The Johannesburg-based company expects to post a loss for the 12 months through June of 16.9 billion rand to 17.8 billion rand, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Most of the writedown — more than 80% — relates to the firm’s flagship Rustenburg complex, it said.

The decrease in earnings is primarily due to the impact of declining prices of PGMs — which are used to curb emissions in gasoline and diesel vehicles — on the company’s revenue, Implats said. Palladium and rhodium have fallen sharply since the start of last year, plunging 50% and 63% respectively, while platinum has fared better.

The major platinum miners in South Africa — the largest producer of the metal — are slashing costs in response to the weak metal prices. Implats has joined Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. and Anglo American Platinum Ltd. in trimming thousands of jobs from their PGM assets in the country.

Implats expects profit before some one-time items — known as headline earnings — to decrease by as much as 90% compared to the previous year, to between 1.9 billion rand and 2.8 billion rand, according to the statement.

