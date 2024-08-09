Global Aircraft Leasing Selling $1.1 Billion of Junk Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Global Aircraft Leasing Co. is looking to raise $1.1 billion in the junk-bond market to help refinance debt coming due next month.

The proposed secured bonds have a rare short-dated three year structure, and can be repaid after one-and-a-half years, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Morgan Stanley is managing the sale, and will hold a call with investors at 10am New York time, the person said.

Initial price discussions on the deal are around 9%, and the transaction may be sold as soon as Friday, the person said. Proceeds, along with additional shareholder equity, will refinance payment-in-kind toggle notes that mature in September.

Global Aircraft owns a stake in Avolon Holdings Ltd., one of the world’s largest global aircraft leasing companies. Global Aircraft, in turn, is a unit of Beijing-based Bohai Leasing Co.

