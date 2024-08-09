NY’s Hochul Declares State of Emergency as Storm Moves Upstate

NEW YORK, NEW YORKAUGUST 09: People walk and run along the Brooklyn promenade as Manhattan sits under a layer of heavy clouds on August 09, 2024, in New York City. New York City and much of the Northeast are experiencing high winds, rain, and flood warnings as the remnants of Debby; a hurricane-turned tropical depression, move through the region. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as remnants from Tropical Storm Debby have begun to cause flooding in parts of the state.

The system has caused flash flood emergencies in Steuben and Allegany Counties in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier area, and tornado watches have been issued for parts of the Hudson Valley and other regions, the governor said in a statement Friday.

Debby is moving north/northeast after causing heavy rain across the southern US this week that closed roads and left thousands without power in the Carolinas. New York’s National Guard has mobilized 120 soldiers and airmen to provide assistance in Steuben County, the Hudson Valley and Long Island if needed, the governor said.

“My administration stands ready to support impacted communities,” Hochul said in a statement. “State agencies have activated swift water rescue teams for impacted regions that require assistance, and it is important for New Yorkers to remain vigilant and stay off the roads.”

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the the subways, buses and commuter rail lines, is monitoring weather conditions and inspecting drains in flood-prone areas to reduce flooding risks, according to the governor’s statement.

