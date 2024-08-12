Chevron Begins Oil Production at Sixth Gulf of Mexico Platform

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. began production at its sixth operated production facility in the Gulf of Mexico, a key milestone in its target for 3% annual oil and gas output growth.

The Anchor project has the capacity to produce 75,000 barrels of oil and 28 million gross cubic feet of natural gas per day, San Ramon, California-based Chevron said in a statement. It’s the highest-pressure development in the Gulf, capable of operating at 20,000 pounds per square inch in a reservoir that reaches more than six miles below sea level.

