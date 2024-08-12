Guangzhou R&F Considers ‘Holistic’ Solution After Bond Payment Miss

The residential and leisure complex being developed by Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. and constructed by Multiplex Pty Ltd., centre, at Nine Elms in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2022. U.K. real estate deals by mainland Chinese investors have plunged by almost 88% in the past five years, according to data compiled by Real Capital Analytics Inc. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. is considering a “holistic” solution for its offshore debt after missing $147 million of coupon payments on already-extended dollar notes, underscoring the deepening liquidity crisis in China’s property sector.

The subsidiary, Easy Tactic Ltd., hasn’t paid within a 30-day grace period, according to a company statement Sunday. The three dollar bonds in question are due 2025, 2027 and 2028, with about $4.5 billion of total principals remaining. The non-payment may drive bondholders to demand accelerated repayment, the statement said.

The disclosure is the latest sign of Chinese developers’ struggles to meet debt obligations amid a years-long property crisis. Restructuring talks could resurface even as Guangzhou R&F attempts to ease liquidity pressures by accelerating pre-sales and collection of sales proceeds and selling assets.

“The company is in discussions with the holders of the Easy Tactic Notes for an amicable solution and will continue to closely monitor the situation and consider all possible actions including but not limited to the formulation of a holistic liability management solution,” it said.

The company defaulted on a dollar debt two years ago but came to an agreement with creditors to amend and delay repayment on dollar-notes sold by Easy Tactic.

For its latest talks with creditors, Guangzhou R&F has engaged Alvarez & Marsal Inc. as its financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP as legal adviser.

