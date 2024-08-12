Sheinbaum Names Calleja to Head Mexican State Utility CFE

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum appointed Emilia Calleja as the next chief executive of state utility Comision Federal de Electricidad, known as CFE.
Calleja, currently general director of CFE’s power generation unit, will be the first woman to head the state-owned utility company. She will be in charge of executing Sheinbaum’s energy policy, which focuses on growing Mexico’s energy generation and transmission capacity, as well as transitioning the grid to use more renewable energy.
Calleja “is very mindful of the need to continue strengthening the CFE,” Sheinbaum said via webcast Monday.
